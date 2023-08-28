Surrey RCMP, IHIT investigate Sunday (Aug. 27) homicide after complaint

Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday (Aug 27) in Surrey. (Anna Burns photo/Black Press Media)

A homicide at a residence in the area of 191 Street and 68 Avenue is being investigated, according to Surrey RCMP.

On Sunday, Aug. 27 at approximately 11:47 a.m., Surrey RCMP received a complaint from Surrey Fire Department regarding the sudden death of a man inside a residence, said an RCMP release.

Frontline officers, with assistance from the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit, responded to the residence and located the 57-year-old male victim.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

READ ALSO: One dead following shooting in South Surrey

There is no risk to public safety, the RCMP noted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with Surrey RCMP.

IHIT is asking anyone with information regarding the incident, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

