Surrey RCMP investigate a crash and shooting in Guildford that are believed to be connected. The incidents happened on April 1 near 100th Avenue and 158th Street. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey RCMP identify second area of interest in late night shooting, serious crash

Police said it is ‘not believed’ there was shooting between the two vehicles

Surrey RCMP say they have identified a second area of interest in the shooting and serious crash late Monday night (April 1) in Guildford.

Investigators, according to an updated release from RCMP Tuesday (April 2), believe that the vehicles involved may have been “engaged” in dangerous driving in the area of 148th Street and 108th Avenue before the reports of shots fired in the 15300-block of 102A Avenue.

Two vehicles, police said, were “directly involved” in the incident: a blue Honda Civic and a grey Dodge Charger.

Around 9 p.m., Surrey RCMP said it received reports of shots fired in the 15300-block of 102A Avenue, with witnesses reportedly seeing a blue sedan “fleeing the area.” Shortly after, police received “numerous” 911 calls about a “serious” multi-vehicle crash involving a blue sedan near 156th Street and 100 Avenue.

Footage from the scene of a crash believed to be related shows significant damage to two vehicles, one of them a blue sedan, in what appears to have been a T-bone crash.

“One has gone into a residence,” said Sergeant Chad Greig. Nobody in the house was injured, he added.

Guns were seized from the crash scene, police said.

Surrey RCMP said investigators will be searching in the neighbourhoods of both scenes, as well as areas in between the scenes.

Police are also asking witnesses, who may have dash-cam video or other information, to call Surrey RCMP 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Five men, between the ages of 18 and 26, were arrested after a man was shot and another was injured in the car crash Monday night, police said. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is ongoing.

Surrey RCMP said they believe this was a targeted incident with people known to each other and are related to the Lower Mainland gang activity.

Police said they now believe that the shots were fired by the occupants of one of the two vehicles involved, and it is “not believed there was an exchange of gunfire between vehicles.”

Surrey RCMP also said that “although there was a risk to public safety as these events unfolded, there is no indication of a continues risk to the public.”

According to the Surrey RCMP there have been 10 reports of shots fired in Surrey so far this year. There were 38 shootings in Surrey in 2018, and 59 in 2017. In 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

With files from Amy Reid and Tom Zytaruk

