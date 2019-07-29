Surrey RCMP identify person of interest in ‘serious assault’

Police say a 19-year-old Vancouver man has serious injuries after July 27 ‘altercation’

While Surrey RCMP say they have identified a “person of interest” in a serious assault, they hope anyone with information about the incident will come forward.

Police say the “altercation” happened in the 8600-block of 140th Street just before midnight July 27.

Surrey RCMP had received reports of an “injured male that was suffering injuries from a serious assault.”

Police say officers arrived to find the 19-year-old Vancouver man with serious injuries which are not considered life-threatening.

“The suspect had fled from the scene prior to police arrival in a black newer B.M.W. 4 door sedan,” police state in a release.

While a “person of interest” has been identified, Surrey RCMP seek the public’s assistance in the case.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has surveillance or dash-cam video, to call 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at solvecrime.ca in reference to Surrey file # 2019-113449.


