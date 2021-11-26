Police investigate after city crew finds human remains in Newton. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP identifies human remains as two missing men, foul play not suspected

Remains were found in the 8000-block of 148A Street and 152 Street and 64 Avenue

Surrey Mounties have identified human remains that were found in Newton and Fleetwood this year and say foul play is not suspected in either case.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said remains found in a wooded area near the 8000-block of 148A Street on Sept. 20 have been identified as a man who was reported missing in February 2020.

Also, remains found by a city crew on Oct. 12 in Newton, near 152 Street and 64 Avenue, have been identified as a 32-year-old man who was reported missing in January.

READ ALSO: City crew finds ‘possible’ human remains in Newton

“The two investigations are not connected and criminality is not believed to be a factor in either death,” Munn said. “Both investigations have been turned over to BC Coroners Service. The families of the deceased men have been notified.”


missing personsurrey rcmp

