Surrey RCMP, ICBC ‘stepping up’ impaired driving enforcement and education

Police say 40% of impaired-driving related deaths happen in the summer months

Surrey RCMP, with ICBC, say it’s “stepping up” impaired driving enforcement and education this summer.

Forty per cent of impaired-driving related deaths in B.C. happen in the summer months, according a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (July 2).

It adds that each year on average, 67 people die in crashes involving impaired driving in B.C.

“If your summer activities involve alcohol, make a plan for a safe ride home,” said Karen Klein, local ICBC road safety coordinator.

“If you’ve been drinking, don’t drive.”

Surrey RCMP and ICBC will be kicking off the summer impaired driving campaign Saturday (July 3) on Golden Ears Way at 192nd Street.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

ICBCimpaired drivingsurrey rcmp