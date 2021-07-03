(File photo: Black Press Media)

(File photo: Black Press Media)

Surrey RCMP, ICBC ‘stepping up’ impaired driving enforcement and education

Police say 40% of impaired-driving related deaths happen in the summer months

Surrey RCMP, with ICBC, say it’s “stepping up” impaired driving enforcement and education this summer.

Forty per cent of impaired-driving related deaths in B.C. happen in the summer months, according a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (July 2).

It adds that each year on average, 67 people die in crashes involving impaired driving in B.C.

“If your summer activities involve alcohol, make a plan for a safe ride home,” said Karen Klein, local ICBC road safety coordinator.

“If you’ve been drinking, don’t drive.”

Surrey RCMP and ICBC will be kicking off the summer impaired driving campaign Saturday (July 3) on Golden Ears Way at 192nd Street.


Surrey firefighters were on scene of a grass fire in Cloverdale Friday night along 184th Street. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press)
(File photo: Black Press Media)
Pastor Steven J. White. (Screen shot)
People enjoy the sun at Crescent Beach on Sunday, May 16, 2021. On Tuesday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fraser Health will offer beachside vaccination to anyone 12 and over who is eligible for a shot. On Friday, July 9, another clinic will be offered at Cultus Lake near Chilliwack. (Aaron Hinks photo)
