Surrey RCMP releases a composite sketch of a sexual assault suspect after a woman was attacked in Hawthorne Park just after midnight on Nov. 13, 2021. (Image: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding suspect in sex assault

A woman was attacked in Hawthorne Park just after midnight Nov. 13

Surrey Mounties have released a composite sketch in their pursuit of a suspect in the sexual assault of a woman just after midnight Nov. 13 in Hawthorne Park.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said police received a report of screaming in the area if 106 Avenue and 142 Street and found the victim, who had met her attacker in the 10500-block of King George Boulevard.

“While en route to the location, they walked through a wooded area where the suspect attacked the victim. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” Munn said. She added that “initial indications” are the attack is linked to “street-level sex work.

“We want local sex trade workers to be safe and remain vigilant to this additional risk to their safety,” Munn added. “The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, can be aware of this incident.”

The suspect is described as white, in his 30s, six feet tall and had a “ginger beard” and was wearing all black.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
