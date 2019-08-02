Surrey RCMP hunting for lottery ticket robber

The armed robbery happened on Feb. 28, 2018, in the 9900-block of 152nd Street in Guildford

A Surrey armed robber who stole lottery tickets appears to be lucky at eluding capture.

Crime Stoppers “Crime of the Week” concerns a robbery that happened on Feb. 28, 2018, in the 9900-block of 152nd Street in Guildford.

A white man, likely in his late 30s, entered a convenience store there, pointed a gun at a clerk who was alone at the time, jumped over the counter and made off with “a number” of lottery tickets.

He had a medium build and was wearing a blue hoodie and white coat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the accompanying photograph is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, citing Surrey RCMP file number 18-28662.



