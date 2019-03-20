Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify this man, who is a suspect in a robbery investigation. (Photo: police handout)

Surrey RCMP hunt for robbery suspect after woman threatened while using ATM

Police say a man demanded a woman withdraw money from her account while threatening her with a weapon

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help identify a men who is a suspect in a robbery in the City Centre area.

Police say around 7 p.m. on Feb. 24, a man threatened a woman with a weapon while she was using at ATM, demanding she withdraw money from her account.

Investigators believe the man fled eastbound and was last seen near Whalley Boulevard and 102nd Avenue.

It is believed that he could have possibly boarded a taxi.

The suspect is described as tall, Caucasian, with a slim build and facial hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a two-tone grey winter jacket, light colour pants, and gloves.

Surrey RCMP provide these robbery prevention tips:

  • Walk with confidence. Keep your head up and know where you are going.
  • Limit distractions. Store valuables out of sight and remove your headphones
  • Stay visible. Stick to well-lit areas and don’t wear dark clothing at night.
  • If you are approached, verbally threatened or physically assaulted you can avoid further confrontation by giving the perpetrator the property they want. Do not engage in the altercation as it increases your chance of getting physically harmed.
  • Try to take note of what the suspect(s) looks like and their direction of travel. Physical descriptors such as: height/weight, clothing, and visible markings like scars, tattoos or piercings can help the police in later identifying the suspect. Call police as soon as it is safe to do so.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identity the suspect to call the Surrey RCMP’s Robbery Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


