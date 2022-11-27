Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman.
Venassa Auger was last seen on Nov. 12 in the 7500 block of King George Boulevard in Surrey.
Police are concerned for Venassa’s well-being, as she has not been seen or heard from since.
Auger is described as a 42-year-old Indigenous female, 5”7’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket, black yoga pants and white runners.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Venassa Auger is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-177003.
@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.