Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Venassa Auger, 42, missing since Nov. 12, last seen on King George Boulevard in Surrey

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help find Venassa Auger, a 42-year-old woman missing since Nov. 12.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing 42-year-old woman.

Venassa Auger was last seen on Nov. 12 in the 7500 block of King George Boulevard in Surrey.

Police are concerned for Venassa’s well-being, as she has not been seen or heard from since.

Auger is described as a 42-year-old Indigenous female, 5”7’, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and grey jacket, black yoga pants and white runners.

READ ALSO: White Rock RCMP’s children’s clothing drive taking place Nov. 26

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Venassa Auger is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2022-177003.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Missing womanRCMPSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jackknifed semi closes Hwy 5
Next story
Canada ends scoring drought at men’s World Cup but can’t hold off Croatia

Just Posted

Mainroad Lower Mainland Contracting is preparing for winter driving conditions with a chilly, potentially snowy forecast on the way. (file photo)
Lower Mainland commuters urged to be ready for winter driving conditions

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help find Venassa Auger, a 42-year-old woman missing since Nov. 12.
Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

From left, Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were killed in a vehicle crash in August 2021. (File photos)
Car in Surrey teens’ deadly crash was speeding 187 km/h — six times the limit, coroner’s report says

Pop-up banner image