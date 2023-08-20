Surrey RCMP hope public can help them find missing man last seen on Aug. 18

51-year-old last seen in 13700-block of 96 Avenue around 7 p.m.

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help them find a missing man. (Anna Burns photo)

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Luis Gonzalez was last seen at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue in Surrey.

He has not been seen or heard from since, an RCMP release said.

He is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic man, 5’8”, 180lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP are hoping the public can help them find a missing man. (Contributed photo)

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and grey pants. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

