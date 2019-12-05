(Black Press file)

City Centre

Surrey RCMP find no evidence of gunfire after report of shots fired

Police say investigation ongoing; CCTV footage is being reviewed

Surrey RCMP officers descended on City Centre early Thursday morning to investigate a report of gunfire, but could not find any evidence of a shooting.

“Police responded to a report of shots in the area of University Drive and 105A Avenue just before 6 a.m. this morning,” Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader. “A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of Police Dog Services which required the immediate area to be temporarily secured.”

There were some road closures in effect as police investigated, but Surrey RCMP say they are no longer on scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Wright added. “No physical evidence of a shooting was located but police will be reviewing CCTV footage to further the investigation.”

Shots fired – 2019
Infogram

Read also:


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs
Next story
Surrey’s top cop slams city’s budget

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP find no evidence of gunfire after report of shots fired

Police say investigation ongoing; CCTV footage is being reviewed

Police looking for ‘high risk’ missing man last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Delta Police spokeswoman Cris Leykauf says Adam Summers is deemed a high risk due to medical reasons

Surrey boccia champ is back competing after beating breast cancer

Fleetwood’s Mildred Thomas among winners at 2019 Canadian Boccia Championships

Man charged after alleged ‘violent’ robbery at Surrey SkyTrain station

41-year-old Aaron Sutherland, of no fixed address, is ‘well known to police’

YVR wants rapid transit connections to Surrey, White Rock improved

In Transport 2050 report, airport authority states it would like to see Canada Line extended to the south

VIDEO: Rockslide closes Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Final appeal rejected for man convicted in deaths of missing Alberta seniors

Lyle and Marie McCann were in their 70s when they left their home in St. Albert in 2010 and vanished

Thieving gun-toting Santa breaks into Princeton restaurant, makes icing sugar sandwich

The suspect allegedly made a sandwich of icing sugar and ham

Infants should be tested for autism if older siblings are diagnosed, Canadian study suggests

Blood test for infants with sibling who’s been diagnosed would get information to families earlier

Company’s ‘toxic’ stench at Abbotsford school prompts district’s appeal to Ministry of Education for help

Enforcement centered on voluntary compliance has “no teeth” while kids become sick

New centre opens in Fraser Valley to help people on the autism spectrum

The Pacific Autism Family Network opened its Fraser Valley location in downtown Chilliwack

Province gives $4.93M boost to school-based gang prevention program

The funding will see the ‘Erase’ program expand from 12 to 16 communities

VIDEO: Giants fall 3-1 to Victoria in mid-week Island game

The major junior hockey team is back at home in Langley for a toy drive and Santa singalong Friday

Half of shoppers say they have no holiday spending budget

B.C. consumers surveyed estimate they will spend $921 this season

Most Read