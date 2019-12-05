Surrey RCMP find no evidence of gunfire after report of shots fired

Surrey RCMP officers descended on City Centre early Thursday morning to investigate a report of gunfire, but could not find any evidence of a shooting.

“Police responded to a report of shots in the area of University Drive and 105A Avenue just before 6 a.m. this morning,” Constable Richard Wright told the Now-Leader. “A search of the area was conducted with the assistance of Police Dog Services which required the immediate area to be temporarily secured.”

There were some road closures in effect as police investigated, but Surrey RCMP say they are no longer on scene.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Wright added. “No physical evidence of a shooting was located but police will be reviewing CCTV footage to further the investigation.”

