Surrey RCMP field hundreds of calls about fireworks on Diwali

‘We knew this was going to be a busy night,’ says Const. Sarbjit Sangha

Surrey RCMP fielded hundreds of calls for fireworks on Diwali, says Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Prior to midnight on Thursday (Nov. 4), Sangha said there were about 450 calls for service, with the majority of those calls about fireworks. Then from midnight to 3 a.m. there were about 360 calls.

Sangha added some people did call 911 instead of the non-emergency line.

She said people were calling the city’s bylaws department, but the lines were busy so people continued to call RCMP.

“It was as expected,” Sangha noted. “We knew this was going to be a busy night.

Compared to Halloween night, Sangha said there were about 360 calls between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m.

