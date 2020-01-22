Surrey RCMP is evacuating the area around 64th Avenue and Scott Road following a gas leak that reportedly originated from a nearby restaurant. (Image: Google Maps)

Surrey RCMP evacuating area near Scott Road and 64th Avenue due to a gas leak

Police say it originated from a restaurant

Surrey RCMP says it is helping the Surrey Fire Service to evacuate the area around Scott Road and 64th, following reports of a gas leak.

Corporal Elenore Sturko told the Now-Leader the leak may have originated from a restaurant, but didn’t know which one yet.

A release from Surrey RCMP says that no cause has been determined yet.

Sturko said police and the fire department are closing down some roads as a “precaution.” She said she couldn’t say how long the area will be shut down.

“It will be closed as long as necessary to ensure that the area is safe.”

Sturko said emergency responders will be asking people to evacuate the area while they deal with the gas leak.

More to come.


