Surrey RCMP. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP, ERT respond to wellness check, apprehend man barricaded inside house

Man brought to hospital under Mental Health Act

The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to a Guildford residence Sunday afternoon to assist with a wellness check.

Surrey RCMP officers were called to a suite near 100 Avenue and 148 Street at 2 p.m. to check on the well-being of someone who was screaming and yelling at himself inside his suite.

SEE ALSO: Surrey Mounties responded to 3,064 mental health calls in first half of 2021

After police arrived, the man became “increasingly agitated” and barricaded himself inside the suite. Frontline officers and a crisis negotiator with the police mental health outreach team attended and talked with the man for over an hour. The man would not come out of the home, police said.

Due to “some elevated risk factors, with possible weapons inside the residence,” police dispatched the Lower Mainland ERT.

“They made a tactical entry of the suite and the male was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and brought to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police emailed the Now Leader.


aaron.hinks@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta property owners asked to help in search for missing New West man

Just Posted

Patricia Hope House has opened in South Surrey. (Google image)
New addictions centre for women opens in South Surrey

Surrey RCMP. (File photo)
Surrey RCMP, ERT respond to wellness check, apprehend man barricaded inside house

Top-level BMX riders will gathered at the Action BMX track in Newton Saturday (Aug. 14, 2021) for provincial championship races. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
PHOTOS: B.C.-champ BMX races at Surrey’s Action track

South Surrrey Beaver Scout Caspian Lai earned the North Star Award for his work helping plant pollinator gardens in his neighbourhood. (Contributed photo)
South Surrey Beaver Scout leads neighbours in creating streetside gardens