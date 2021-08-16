Surrey RCMP, ERT respond to wellness check, apprehend man barricaded inside house

The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to a Guildford residence Sunday afternoon to assist with a wellness check.

Surrey RCMP officers were called to a suite near 100 Avenue and 148 Street at 2 p.m. to check on the well-being of someone who was screaming and yelling at himself inside his suite.

After police arrived, the man became “increasingly agitated” and barricaded himself inside the suite. Frontline officers and a crisis negotiator with the police mental health outreach team attended and talked with the man for over an hour. The man would not come out of the home, police said.

Due to “some elevated risk factors, with possible weapons inside the residence,” police dispatched the Lower Mainland ERT.

“They made a tactical entry of the suite and the male was safely apprehended under the Mental Health Act and brought to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police emailed the Now Leader.



