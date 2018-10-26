Surrey RCMP election fraud investigation continues

Police have set up a tip line dedicated to this investigation, at 604-599-7848

The civic election is now in the rear view mirror but the Surrey RCMP’s investigation into alleged election fraud is still forging ahead.

“It’s still ongoing,” Corporal Elenore Sturko confirmed Friday.

READ ALSO: Police probe allegations of voter fraud

The RCMP launched an investigation on Sept. 28 after community group Wake Up Surrey alerted police to allegations of election fraud. That same day, Surrey’s Chief Election Officer Anthony Capuccinello Iraci also contacted police concerning“irregularities” in 73 mail ballot registrations.

Of those, police found 67 of the applications to be fraudulent. To date, investigators have not found evidence linking any political candidate or slate to this.

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Wake Up Surrey’s complaint centred on alleged “fraudulent use of absentee ballots” and “buying votes.” Wake Up Surrey claimed to have “learned of vote buying offers in the South Asian community which is another attempt to suppress registered voters and undermine our democratic process.”

Police have set up a tip line dedicated to this investigation, at 604-599-7848.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
