Surrey RCMP Drug Unit seizes drugs, cash and car in Port Moody bust

Police say warrant was executed at home after months-long investigation into dial-a-dope line

SURREY — The Surrey RCMP Drug Unit says during a bust in Port Moody, it seized drugs, cash and a car that were all linked to a dial-a-dope line.

Surrey RCMP say after an investigation that spanned several months, the drug unit executed a warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cecile Drive, in Port Moody.

Police say they located and seized a number of items at the residence including:

35 suspected XANAX pills

140 “doses” of suspected powdered cocaine

Bottle containing 90 doses of suspected GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate)

400 doses of suspected methamphetamine

Approximately $600 in Canadian currency

Scales, packaging material and drug paraphernalia associated to drug trafficking

RCMP say during the course of the investigation, 140 more “doses” of suspected methamphetamine, 940 “doses” of suspected cocaine and a 2013 Volkswagen Golf sedan were also seized.

Police say a man was arrested at the home and was later released. No charges have been laid, as police say the investigation is continuing.

Surrey Drug Unit staff sergeant Glenn Atkins says although the operation was in Port Moody, drug trafficking from operations like it brings danger to communities all over the Lower Mainland, including Surrey.

“We will continue to investigate and shut down these dial-a-dope lines in our continued effort to tackle drug trafficking and the violence it is associated to,” said Atkins.



