Surrey RCMP detachment closed as officers investigate possible live grenade

Police say person found grenade, brought it into Guildford station

The Guildford Surrey RCMP detachment is closed as police investigate a possible live grenade. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say the Guildford detachment is closed as officers investigate a possible live grenade.

On Thursday (Jan. 27) at 11:39 a.m., a member of the community arrived at the detachment located at 10395 148 St. with a grenade, according to a release from Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

The person stated they had found the device in a park in the 16100-block of 102 Avenue and “wanted to turn it over to police,” she said.

Sangha said it’s unknown whether the grenade is live or not.

“It is possible that it is inert, however until a determination is made it will be treated as a live explosive device.”

Explosive experts have been contacted to assist with safely disposing of the device.

She added “areas of concern” around the detachment have been evacuated.

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public to not go to the Guildford detachment until further notice and to avoid the area, Currently, 104 Avenue is closed in both directions between 146 and 149 streets.

“We urge the public to contact police immediately if you find a suspicious device or possible explosive,” said Sangha.

“Do not handle or transport it, keep your distance, and call 911.”



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp