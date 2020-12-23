Surrey RCMP bust cannabis operation, seize items including THC-infused potato chips

Surrey RCMP say a three-month drug-trafficking investigation led to a “significant cannabis seizure, which uniquely included cannabis infused potato chips.”

In September, the drug unit began an investigation in a drug-trafficking operation at a home in the 13400-block of Central Avenue, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Dec. 23).

Police said that as the investigation continued, officers “gathered evidence consistent with the sale and distribution of cannabis products.”

On Dec. 17, Surrey RCMP said officers obtained a search warrant under the Cannabis Act and seized multiple items, including: about 800 one-gram packets of cannabis shatter; about 300 grams of bulk shatter; 10 lbs. of bulk cannabis bud; 3.5 lbs. of packaged cannabis; about one pound of bulk cannabis butter; 44 packages of THC gummies; three packages of THC potato chips; one pound of psilocybin mushrooms; and one ounce of bulk MDMA.

Surrey RCMP said officers also seized 345 vape pens and about $5,000 in cash.

Police said that four men were initially arrested, but later released pending further investigation.

The release added the men are “known to police,” and one man as “ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

“This is a good reminder that, not only is it illegal for an unauthorized dealer to sell cannabis, it is also illegal to purchase cannabis from an unauthorized dealer, regardless if the purchase is in-store, online or in-person,” said Inspector Mike Hall, Surrey RCMP Proactive Enforcement Officer.

“Parents should also be aware that cannabis can be inconspicuously consumed through an unassuming product like potato chips, says Inspector Hall. Illegal cannabis products are not regulated and therefore may contain harmful additives.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP seize firearm, ammunition during vehicle stop, Dec. 17, 2020



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp