Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 15-year-old Prabhjot Singh Gill, who was last seen on Dec. 6. (Image: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help to find missing 15-year-old boy

Prabhjot Singh Gill was last seen Dec. 6 in the area of 140th Street and 66th Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old-boy.

Prabhjot Singh Gill was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 in the area of 140th Street and 66th Avenue, Surrey RCMP said in a news release the same day.

Prabhjot, police said, is described as South Asian, about 5’10”m with a medium build. He has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket and track pants,

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Prabhjot is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-188867.


