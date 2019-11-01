Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help in identifying break-and-enter suspect

Surrey RCMP are hoping someone can identify the person in this image, who is a suspect in a break-and-enter that happened in the 9400-block of 120th Street on Oct. 15. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a break-and-enter that happened in the Whalley area last month.

Police responded to a break-and-enter in the 9400-block of 120th Street around 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 15, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (Nov. 1).

The suspect, RCMP said, is believed to be “involved in several other break and enter incidents in Surrey” and investigators are now looking to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as 35 to 45 years old, with an athletic build, 130 to 160 lbs., and wearing a black hoodie, according to the release.

“We are asking the public to look at this photo and, if they have any information, to please call Surrey RCMP,” said Inspector Mike Hall, Proactive Enforcement Officer. “Loss of property and damage to businesses can have a significant impact on owners and staff, we are hoping that someone in the community can help us by providing information leading to the identification of this suspect.”

Anyone with information on the identity the suspect, or who has further information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

