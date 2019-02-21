Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help finding missing 52-year-old

Police say William Michaels last seen on Feb. 19

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 52-year-old William Michaels, who was last seen on Feb. 19, 2019. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding 52-year-old William Michaels.

Michaels, according to an RCMP release Thursday (Feb. 21), was last seen at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 in the 11000-block of Wren Crescent in north Surrey. Police said Michaels has not been seen or heard from since.

Police described Michaels as Caucasian, six-foot-two and 200 lbs., adding that he wears prescription glass. RCMP said he has “salt and pepper shoulder length hair.”

He was last seen wearing a grey, long-sleeve shirt with a red plaid jacket, blue jeans and a red toque.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting the file number 2019-25671.


