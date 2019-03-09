Surrey RCMP asks for public’s help finding missing 30-year-old woman

Police say Kayla Amy Smith was last seen Feb. 24 on a flight to Vancouver from Winnipeg

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 30-year-old woman Kayla Amy Smith.

Smith was last seen on Feb. 24 when she left on a flight to Vancouver from Winnipeg, according to a news release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (March 9).

Police said Smith has made “very limited contact with her family since then,” adding that she had been active on Facebook “for a while but has stopped activity.”

Smith, according to RCMP, is described as Caucasian, about five-foot-10 and about 154 lbs., with blonde hair. Police said there is no description for clothing, “as she has access to change of clothing.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-32467.


