Surrey RCMP asks for help to locate missing teen

Shiva Fouladi-Vanda, 11, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in Surrey on March 3, 2023.

The Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing female youth.

Shiva Fouladi-Vanda, 11, was last seen at 12:45 p.m. in the 7700-block of 177A Street on March 3, 2023.

Fouladi-Vanda is described as a Middle Eastern female, five-foot-four in height, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and sweatpants and black basketball shoes.

Police and her family are concerned for her well-being. Police say it is out of character to be out of touch with her family for

The Surrey RCMP asks anyone with information about Fouladi-Vanda to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca



