Surrey RCMP asks for help in locating missing Surrey man

Shawn Clarke was last seen April 18 in area of 9900-block of 154 Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 49-year-old man.

Shawn Clarke was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the area of the 9900-block of 154 Street on April 18. Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

Clarke is described as Caucasian, five-foot-seven and 181 pounds, bald and blue eyes. Surrey RCMP say he is believed to be wearing a white tank top and black joggers.

Police ask anyone with information about him to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

missing personSurrey