Surrey RCMP asking public for help in identifying deceased man

The Surrey RCMP are asking for help in identifying a deceased man between the ages of 20-50.

Surrey Mounties are reaching out to the public after human remains were found Feb. 15 in a wooded area in the 19100-block of Fraser Highway in Clayton Heights.

At the time, police secured the area and blocked off access pending an investigation.

“Criminality is not believed to have been a factor in this death,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn, RCMP media relations officer, wrote in a press release April 25.

She added the Surrey RCMP general investigation unit has been working in partnership with B.C. Coroners Service to identify the man, but have so far been unable to do so.

“At this time, investigators have not established any connections with any ongoing missing persons investigations,” explained Munn. “Despite a number of investigative steps, the person’s identity remains unknown.”

However, the B.C. Coroners Service has identified several things about the unknown man.

They say he was between the ages of 20 and 50 at the time of his death. He was between 5’8” to 5’9.5” and had short black hair.

The man also had a tattoo with the word “Angelica” in cursive writing on his left upper chest (see photo). He had a tattoo on his right shoulder of a “green and red sleeve.” He also had a surgical plate on a bone in his right forearm.

When police found the man’s remains, he was wearing a blue ball cap (see photo), blue jeans, black Globe brand men’s skate shoes, a white T-shirt (see image), and a blue Cheetah brand steel wrist watch.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the man to call the RCMP at 604-599-0502.



