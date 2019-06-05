Surrey RCMP asking for help locating missing 29-year-old

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating Nicole Starr (inset).

Surrey RCMP are asking for help locating a woman who was last seen at 11 a.m. June 2 in the 9600-block of King George Boulevard.

Police describe Nicole Starr, 29, as Indigenous, five-feet-eight inches tall and 181 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, olive-green sweater, and red and black pants.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” a news release issued just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday states.

“It is out of character for this person to be out of touch this long.”

Anyone with information on Starr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477 (quote file #2019-81197).