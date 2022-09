Liza Davies was last seen on Sept. 1

Photo provided by Surrey RCMP of the missing woman, Liza Davies.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Liza Davies.

Davies, 38, was last seen in the area of 13200 block of King George Boulevard on Sept. 1.

Police are concerned about her well-being.

Davies is described as a 4’11, Caucasian female, 99 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Davies is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.