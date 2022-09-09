Photo provided by Surrey RCMP of the missing man, Rohit Verma.

Surrey RCMP asking for help in locating missing man

Rohit Verma was last seen on Sept. 6

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding Rohit Verma.

Verma, 27, was last seen in the area of the 11600 block of 99 Avenue on Sept. 6 at 10:44 a.m. by a friend.His vehicle was later found in the 11700-block of 130 Street.

Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

Verma is described as a 5’7, South Asian male, 141 lbs, with a black beard and balding black hair.

Anyone with information about Verma is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


edit@surreynowleader.com
missing person

Pop-up banner image