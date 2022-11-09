Traci Johal was last seen on Nov. 8. (Submitted Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Traci Johal was last seen on Nov. 8. (Submitted Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP asking for help finding Surrey woman

Traci Johal left her home at 2 a.m. on Nov. 8 and has not been seen since

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help locating a 56-year- old woman named Traci Johal.

Police say Johal was last seen leaving her home on foot at 2 a.m. on Nov. 8 in the area of 6600-block of 120th Street. They say Her family and police are concerned for her well-being, as her disappearance is out of character.

She is South-Asian, five-foot-six in height, 125 pounds and has shoulder-length dyed dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white blouse, leggings, a black sweater and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johal is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

missing personSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Health funding talks end with no agreement as feds walk away, blaming premiers
Next story
Family of slain Surrey man struggles with the single dad’s death, resulting financial pressures

Just Posted

Doug McCallum going through security at Surrey provincial court. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Crown says video footage ‘clearly shows’ driver didn’t commit offences McCallum alleged

Anita Huberman, president of Surrey Board of Trade, and Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre in Surrey on Tuesday (Nov. 8). (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade/ Facebook)
Pierre Poilievre talks inflation, housing and red tape during sold-out Surrey luncheon

BEAR CREEK LIGHTS AT BEAR CREEK PARK: Event Nov. 4 to 18 (closed Remembrance Day, Nov. 11), from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily. Entry every 30 minutes. “This year, enjoy a reimagined display that brings nature to the forefront, featuring stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape of the park. Enjoy a safe, accessible, family-friendly light display throughout the park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop. Food trucks will be available on select nights.” Free, tickets required for entry. Info: 604-501-5566, email partnersinparks@surrey.ca. Park at 13750 88 Ave. (Photo: Surrey.ca)
SURREY EVENTS: Bear Creek Lights, ‘Sleeping Beauty’ panto, craft fairs, more (Nov. 9, beyond)

Traci Johal was last seen on Nov. 8. (Submitted Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP asking for help finding Surrey woman