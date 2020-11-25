Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to identify robbery suspect

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a robbery that happened in the 10300-block of City Parkway on Nov. 12, 2020. Police have released video surveillance images of the suspect. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a Whalley robbery.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Nov. 12, police received a report of a robbery at a bank in the 10300-block of City Parkway, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Wednesday (Nov. 25).

Police said an unidentified man went to the bank and allegedly “threatened to use a weapon if a sum of money was not provided.” The release added the man then took the money and “left the area on a white BMX bicycle.”

Surrey RCMP is now releasing video surveillance images to the public “in an effort to advance the investigation.”

The suspect, according to police, is described as Caucasian, in his 40s, wearing a “dark coloured helmet, white face mask, black pants, black gloves and Nike shoes.”

“Most notably, the man was wearing a black jacket with a grey, white and yellow design on the front.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

