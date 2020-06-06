Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing ‘high-risk’ woman

Cheryl Brovold was last seen June 2 in the 15800-block of 96th Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Cheryl Brovold, who police say is “high-risk.” (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Cheryl Brovold, who police say is “high-risk.”

Brovold, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (June 6), was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 2 in the 15800-block of 96th Avenue.

Police said she has not been seen or heard from since.

Brovold is described as Caucasian, 5’7”, 146 lbs., with “shoulder-length, curly brown hair and hazel eyes.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-84691.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing personsurrey rcmp