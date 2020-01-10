Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 10-year-old

Police say Shauntae Joseph was last seen in the 6500-block of 123A Street

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding 10-year-old Shauntae Joseph, who was last seen in the 6500-block of 123A Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old girl.

Police said Shauntae Joseph was last seen in the 6500-block of 123A Street around 8 a.m. Friday (Jan. 10).

She has not been heard from since, Surrey RCMP said.

Shauntae, according to police, is described as Indigenous, 5’2”, about 100 lbs., with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, red sweatpants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-5136