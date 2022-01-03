Missing Surrey man has been found

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP said a man who was reported missing on Dec. 31 has been located and is safe.

Original story:

A Surrey man last seen at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31 at 6191 125 Street has been reported missing. He has not been seen or heard from since.

The man is described as a South Asian man with a white beard, bald, 6’2”, 280 pounds and was last seen wearing a grey and red hoodie, blue jeans and a beige baseball cap.

Police said it is out of character for him to be out of touch with this family this long, and he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

He is know to frequent the 120 Street and 64 Avenue area. He was suspected to have been seen at the Watershed Park in Delta.