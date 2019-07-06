Surrey RCMP ask for public’s help in finding 38-year-old man

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 38-year-old Jaspal Sidhu, who was last seen on July 2. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 38-year-old Jaspal Sidhu, who was last seen on July 2.

Sidhu, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Saturday (July 6), was last seen in the 8600-block of 152A Street around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday and he “has not been seen or heard from since.”

Police described Sidhu as South Asian, 5’9”, 161 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and runners.

Sidhu, Surrey RCMP said, needs “regular medication for non-life threatening illness,” adding that it is “out of character” for Sidhu to be out of touch for this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-83434.



