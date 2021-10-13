Surrey RCMP ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Vancouver

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Sarah Eviston was last seen 3 to 4 weeks before being reported missing

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha Wednesday (Oct. 13) notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing.

Sangha said the length of time Eviston has been missing “has raised concerns for her wellbeing” and police have not yet been able to find her.

Eviston is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five, 90 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm of guns and roses.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

