Surrey RCMP ask for help locating missing woman last seen in Vancouver

Sarah Eviston was last seen 3 to 4 weeks before being reported missing

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha Wednesday (Oct. 13) notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing.

Sangha said the length of time Eviston has been missing “has raised concerns for her wellbeing” and police have not yet been able to find her.

Eviston is described as Caucasian, five-foot-five, 90 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on her right arm of guns and roses.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

missing person

 

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Sarah Eviston was reported missing on Sept. 20 “after she failed to make contact with her family,” but a release from Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha notes Eviston was last seen in Pigeon Park in Vancouver three to four weeks before being reported missing. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Previous story
BCCLA sues to stop Canada from placing prisoners in solitary confinement
Next story
Surrey lawyer suspended by law society for three months

Just Posted

The United States announced Tuesday that its land borders will reopen in early November. (Aaron Hinks photo)
U.S. land border reopening ‘a great relief’ but questions remain: Surrey Board of Trade

Artist Simranpreet Anand with her work at Vancouver Art Gallery, in the current “Vancouver Special: Disorientations and Echo” exhibit. (submitted photo)
Surrey artist Anand among 3 in Canada awarded Hnatyshyn Foundation prize

Surrey’s Bonnie Zhai won a Maple Leaf Tour national championship last weekend at Morgan Creek Golf Club. (Contributed photo)
Surrey golfer wins national championship at Morgan Creek Golf Club

Delta School District headquarters in Ladner. (Grace Kennedy photo)
Delta school board considering vaccine mandate for district staff