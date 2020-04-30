Surrey RCMP ask for help locating Jagtar Mandaher

43-year-old was last seen in the 12300-block of 68 Avenue

Jagtar Mandaher was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on April 29. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help in locating a missing man.

According to a news release issued just after 4:30 a.m. today (April 30), Mandaher was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on April 29, in the 12300-block of 68 Avenue.

Mandaher is described as a 43-year-old, five-foot-nine South Asian man. He weighs approximately 154 lbs, and has black/white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, grey sweat pants and black Nike shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information about Mandaher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-64235.

RCMPSurrey