Surrey RCMP ask for help identifying arson suspect

Police are asking the public to help them identify the man in this photo. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP are asking the public to help them identify an arson suspect in connection to a Fleetwood fire at a tire shop earlier this year.

Police say they are seeking the suspect in connection to an investigation into a fire at a Fountain Tire and Speedy Glass in the 15300-block of Fraser Hwy around 8 a.m. May 19.

Police say when emergency crews arrived the building was engulfed in flames.

The incident is being investigated as an arson and police are now releasing photos of a man who was in the area at the time of the fire.

The suspect is described as a 45 to 55 years old, with a medium build, bald, and was wearing a black ‘Che Guevara’ T-shirt at the time.

“We are asking the public to look at these photos and, if they have any information, to please call Surrey RCMP,” said Staff Sergeant Kirk Duncan, General Investigation Unit Commander, in a release. “Given how clear these images are, our investigators believe that someone in the public will be able to help us advance this investigation.”

Anyone with information on the identity the suspect, or who has further information about this incident is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



