Shaurya Rana was last seen in Surrey near the 8700 block of 160th Street. (Submitted photo)

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Police say Shaurya Rana was last seen on Feb 4 near the 8700 block of 160th Street in Surrey

Police in Surrey are asking the public to help them find 17-year-old Shaurya Rana.

Rana, who police describe as a South Asian male, 5’9 with a medium build with brown eyes and black hair, was last seen on Feb. 4 near the 8700 block of 160th Street.

Surrey RCMP say Shaurya wears glasses and often wears black track suits.

Police say his family is concerned for Shaurya’s well-being as it is unusual for him to stay out of contact for this long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shaurya is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers
Next story
Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Just Posted

Suspect charged after Surrey convenience store robbed four times in five weeks

Surrey RCMP say 26-year-old Kyle Danyluk was nabbed following three-month investigation

Craft Beer Festival in, White Rock Sandcastle Competition out

White Rock councillors approved four events and denied two at Monday’s meeting

Surrey Food Bank forced to delay home deliveries after thieves ransack van

Director says a catalytic converter was stolen and wires were cut, leading to repair bill of up to $3,000

Clayton’s latest and littlest libraries to open on Family Day

Free pancakes offered at family-friendly tour of new book nooks

Surrey hockey parents launch Metro Hockey Academy for Bantam-aged players

Info session about the venture planned for Sunday evening at arena in Fleetwood

Suspect sought after seven-year-old girl groped on SkyTrain

A man made sexually explicit comments to the girl while she was riding the train with her mom

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Most Read