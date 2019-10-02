Surrey RCMP arrest two men, seize loaded handgun

Two men whom police allege have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested in Newton

Two men whom police allege have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested and a restricted handgun was seized in Newton, the Surrey RCMP say.

Constable Richard Wright said the Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team on Sept. 26 spotted a suspicious black Jeep Cherokee “committing multiple traffic infractions” when it crashed with another vehicle at 128th Street and 64th Avenue. Two people were arrested after a short foot chase and a third eluded capture.

“A subsequent search of the suspect vehicle yielded a loaded handgun,” Wright said.

Gurpreet Multani, 24, of Surrey is facing charges of dangerous driving, obstruction of a police officer and failing to remain at the scene of a crash. Jaskaran Johal, 21, of Surrey is facing charges of possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstruction of a police officer and breach of recognizance.

Wright said both are “known to police, have links to the Brothers Keepers crime group and have been remanded in custody while the investigation continues.”

Inspector Mike Hall said targeted enforcement is “enabling our members to make important interdictions like this one which has led to the arrests of two known gang members, and taken a loaded gun out of the hands of criminals.”



