A hand gun seized by Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Police handout) A handgun seized by Surrey RCMP. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP arrest two men, seize loaded handgun

Two men whom police allege have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested in Newton

Two men whom police allege have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested and a restricted handgun was seized in Newton, the Surrey RCMP say.

Constable Richard Wright said the Surrey RCMP gang enforcement team on Sept. 26 spotted a suspicious black Jeep Cherokee “committing multiple traffic infractions” when it crashed with another vehicle at 128th Street and 64th Avenue. Two people were arrested after a short foot chase and a third eluded capture.

“A subsequent search of the suspect vehicle yielded a loaded handgun,” Wright said.

Gurpreet Multani, 24, of Surrey is facing charges of dangerous driving, obstruction of a police officer and failing to remain at the scene of a crash. Jaskaran Johal, 21, of Surrey is facing charges of possessing a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstruction of a police officer and breach of recognizance.

Wright said both are “known to police, have links to the Brothers Keepers crime group and have been remanded in custody while the investigation continues.”

Inspector Mike Hall said targeted enforcement is “enabling our members to make important interdictions like this one which has led to the arrests of two known gang members, and taken a loaded gun out of the hands of criminals.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Federal leaders seek momentum in French debate amid flat polls
Next story
No evidence that FBI, RCMP directed border guards’ examination of Meng Wanzhou: Crown

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP arrest two men, seize loaded handgun

Two men whom police allege have ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict have been arrested in Newton

Police arrest woman who allegedly stole iPhone from man in wheelchair on Surrey bus

The 32-year-old woman, who has not been named, is due in court Oct. 22

SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.’s first quantum computing institute

‘Visionary’ institute to receive $17M over five years from provincial government

Two men accused of killing Hells Angel in South Surrey appear in court

Proceedings for Calvin Powery-Hooker and Nathan De Jong adjourned until Nov. 5

Two Surrey United girls teams headed to soccer club nationals, along with Central City men

Nationals start Wednesday, Oct. 9 in three different Canadian cities

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

PHOTOS: BC SPCA announces winners of Wildlife-In-Focus contest

Six pictures were selected from 640 submitted photographs

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Protesters interrupt Indian superstar’s Abbotsford concert over single-language endorsement

Gurdas Maan’s radio show comments cause backlash from many in B.C.’s Sikh community

Most Read