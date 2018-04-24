Surrey RCMP arrest two car theft suspects

Police say bait car was activated

Surrey RCMP arrested two auto theft suspects after a bait car was activated last week.

Joel Falk, 29, is charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of possession of a break-in instrument and one count of mischief over $5,000.

Bryan Christopher Becker, 42, of Surrey is charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of possession of a break-in instrument.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said a bait car was activated in the city’s north end on April 16. She say police spotted two men inside it, “driving the vehicle at different times as well as unloading items from the back of the vehicle.”

She said general duty and Auto Crime Target Team (ACTT) officers arrested the suspects without incident.


