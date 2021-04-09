Surrey RCMP arrest man, 43, in connection with spitting incident caught on video

Police say he was issued fines under the Emergency Program Act

Surrey RCMP has identified and arrested the suspect in an assault where a man was caught on video spitting in a security guard’s face at the Dollarama at 10155 153rd St. on April 6 around 5:30 p.m. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP has identified and arrested the suspect in an assault where a man was caught on video spitting in a security guard’s face at a dollar store in Guildford.

The investigation began, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko Thursday (April 6), after receiving a copy of the video from CTV, where it was circulating on social media.

Sturko said the incident had not yet been reported to police when they received the video.

She said the video shows “an unmasked man spitting in the face of a security guard who was escorting him from the store.”

Sturko said through the investigation, officers identified the security guard’s employer and learned the incident happened on April 6 around 5:30 p.m. at the Dollarama at 10155 153rd St.

On Thursday evening (April 8), Sturko said frontline officers identified the suspect and arrested the 43-year-old man, who has no fixed address.

She said he was taken into custody and issued fines under the Emergency Program Act “for failure to wear a and abusive and belligerent behaviour.”

She noted an assault investigation is ongoing.

The man was later released and charges have not yet been laid.

Sturko said investigators are still asking for witnesses, including the person who filmed the video, to come forward to help the investigation.

Anyone with more information, including dashcam footage around the Guildford mall area between 5:00 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. on April 6, 2021, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2021-50419.

If you wish to make an anonymous report please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Coronavirussurrey rcmp