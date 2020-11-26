Surrey RCMP arrest local man accused of threatening Councillor Jack Hundial, prime minister

Hundial said he received a death threat ‘that basically said to put a bullet in me’

Surrey Mounties have arrested a 42-year-old Surrey man accused of threatening Surrey city Councillor Jack Hundial and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received a report on Monday, Nov. 23 concerning threats of violence against the two.

The suspect, whose name has not been released as charges have not yet been laid, was arrested Wednesday and released with a court date set for the new year. “The man was not previously known to police,” Sidhu said.

Hundial, a former Surrey RCMP officer, told the Now-Leader that on Monday he received a death threat on Facebook Messenger “that basically said to put a bullet in me.

“There was a few other things in there which really I won’t disclose because it’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said police are “working with councillor Hundial to ensure his safety through our investigation.”

Hundial told the Now-Leader that he thinks the threat is “absolutely” related to his position as a city councillor.

“You’ve got someone who is very anti-RCMP,” he said. “Looking at the person’s social media, right.”

Hundial said Thursday he’s relieved by the arrest. “It’s a huge sense of relief off of our shoulders,” he said. “I really commend the police officers involved in the investigation for certainly dealing with this quickly and effectively.”

“We’ve done some personal safety safeguards for myself, my family,” Hundial said. “There’s also conditions of no contact.”

Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial. (File photo)

Sidhu said police aren’t releasing more information at this time.

“They haven’t been sworn yet,” she said of the charges. “The name won’t be released until the charge is actually sworn. The individual was arrested but then released on conditions with a court date and he’s scheduled to appear in court in the new years. So no charges have been approved yet but the officers are going to be sending a report to Crown counsel package to Crown counsel.”



