File photo

File photo

Surrey RCMP arrest local man accused of threatening Councillor Jack Hundial, prime minister

Hundial said he received a death threat ‘that basically said to put a bullet in me’

Surrey Mounties have arrested a 42-year-old Surrey man accused of threatening Surrey city Councillor Jack Hundial and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received a report on Monday, Nov. 23 concerning threats of violence against the two.

The suspect, whose name has not been released as charges have not yet been laid, was arrested Wednesday and released with a court date set for the new year. “The man was not previously known to police,” Sidhu said.

Hundial, a former Surrey RCMP officer, told the Now-Leader that on Monday he received a death threat on Facebook Messenger “that basically said to put a bullet in me.

“There was a few other things in there which really I won’t disclose because it’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said police are “working with councillor Hundial to ensure his safety through our investigation.”

Hundial told the Now-Leader that he thinks the threat is “absolutely” related to his position as a city councillor.

“You’ve got someone who is very anti-RCMP,” he said. “Looking at the person’s social media, right.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP investigating death threat against councillor Hundial

Hundial said Thursday he’s relieved by the arrest. “It’s a huge sense of relief off of our shoulders,” he said. “I really commend the police officers involved in the investigation for certainly dealing with this quickly and effectively.”

“We’ve done some personal safety safeguards for myself, my family,” Hundial said. “There’s also conditions of no contact.”

homelessphoto

Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial. (File photo)

Sidhu said police aren’t releasing more information at this time.

“They haven’t been sworn yet,” she said of the charges. “The name won’t be released until the charge is actually sworn. The individual was arrested but then released on conditions with a court date and he’s scheduled to appear in court in the new years. So no charges have been approved yet but the officers are going to be sending a report to Crown counsel package to Crown counsel.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Tom on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vacancy taxes put more rental condos in Metro Vancouver market: CMHC study
Next story
CERB recipients should be prepared to pay income tax on payments, experts say

Just Posted

RCMP logo
Keen-eyed neighbour’s call to police helps stop South Surrey burglary in progress

Mounties were on the way before would-be thieves triggered home alarm

Naomi Morrisseau and daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey mom and young daughter found and are safe, police say

Naomi Morrisseau and her daughter Genesis Reign-Soldat, age 3, had been reported missing in Whalley

File photo
Surrey RCMP arrest local man accused of threatening Councillor Jack Hundial, prime minister

Hundial said he received a death threat ‘that basically said to put a bullet in me’

Ramona Kaptyn. (Submitted photo)
Ramona Kaptyn to run as Surrey Connect candidate in next election

South Surrey resident joins Couns. Brenda Locke and Jack Hundial as the slate’s third candidate

The City of Delta is receiving $77,250 from Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for the installation of 20 electric vehicle charging stations at public facilities in the community, like this one outside the new North Delta Centre for the Arts. (James Smith photo)
Delta to receive $77K for more electric vehicle charging stations

The federal funding will help expand Delta’s network of public charging stations by 20 in 2021

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

A new ‘soft reporting’ room is opening inside the Ann Davis Transition Society offices on Dec. 1, 2020 which is thought to be the first of its kind in B.C. (Ann Davis Transitional Society/ Facebook)
New ‘trauma-informed’ reporting room opening next week in Chilliwack

It’s a space for reporting domestic violence, sexual assault, or gender-based violence to police

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.
Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe in Abbotsford

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days. Police find him at Abbotsford Airport

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A UBC study recommends an multi-government investment of $381 million to protect 102 species at risk in the Fraser River estuary. (Photo supplied by Yuri Choufour)
102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction, researchers warn

UBC team develops $381-million strategy to combat crisis, boost economy

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Most Read