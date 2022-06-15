Surrey RCMP arrest 9 during drugs, gun seizure in Whalley

Surrey Mounties arrested nine people while seizing drugs, cash and a loaded handgun from a residence in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley on June 3.
Const. Gurvinder Ghag said police armed with a search warrant seized a loaded prohibited semi-automatic rifle, $12,000 in cash, 43.42 grams of suspected cocaine, 176.86 grams of suspected fentanyl, 203.03 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 220 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 38.45 grams of hydromorphone pills, 4.38 grams of mixed pills, and 3,800 packs of illegal cigarettes.
Those arrested were released pending further investigation, Ghag said.
