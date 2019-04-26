Crime

Surrey RCMP arrest 30 people in retail theft investigation

‘One-day blitz’ targeted suspected shoplifters in Surrey Central area: police

A “one-day blitz” targeting suspected shoplifters in the Surrey Central area, resulted in 30 arrests, says Surrey RCMP.

On April 11, the Community Response Unit and the Mobile Street Enforcement Team took part in the investigation, reads a release from Surrey RCMP. In total, 20 officers and 10 businesses were involved in the project.

Surrey RCMP said 30 people, who were alleged to have been shoplifting in the area, were arrested.

Police said a comprehensive report to Crown counsel is finished, “with a number of charges being recommended for assessment by the BC Prosecution Service.”

“Working with our business partners to address certain types of criminal activity in our community, such as shoplifting and retail theft, is a priority for our Community Response Units,” said Community Support and Safety Officer Inspector Wendy Mehat.

“These types of crimes can often have detrimental effects on people’s feelings of safety, and are often a conduit to further crimes in our community. We take these kinds of concerns from our business community seriously as is evident by these investigations.”

Back in March, the Community Response Unit started an investigation “after noting similar descriptors of a suspect for a number of theft complaints,” Surrey RCMP said.

With the help of a Frontline officer, RCMP said, a suspect was identified in alleged shoplifting incidents throughout the city.”

Police said the suspect was allegedly stealing liquor from a number of local businesses between January and March in City Centre, Guildford and Newton.

The suspect was arrested in South Surrey on March 30, police said.

Manvir Dhindsa, a 29-year-old from Surrey, has been charged with 12 counts of theft under $5,000 and three counts of breach of recognizance. As of April 26, police said Dhindsa remains in custody.


