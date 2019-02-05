Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses, video in SkyTrain shooting

Police have arrested Daon Gordon Glasow in connection to the incident

Surrey RCMP are appealing for witnesses to the shooting of 27-year-old Transit Police officer Josh Harms at Scott Road SkyTrain station on Jan. 30.

On Feb. 5, Surrey RCMP tweeted asking for any witnesses, or those with dash-cam footage from the area who have not yet spoken to police, to call its Serious Crime Unit 604-599-0502.

Suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested in a fourplex on the 7500-block of Boundary Road in Burnaby at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. Nobody was injured during the arrest.

McDonald said Glasgow is in police custody with regard to an outstanding warrant for being unlawfully at large, and charges are yet to be laid in regards to the shooting of Harms.

Harms, who was shot in the arm, and has since been released from hospital.

“I have so many reasons to be grateful, and so many people to thank,” Harms said Monday.

“I thank God my injuries were not worse. Though I have a long road ahead, I am going to make a full recovery and rejoin my colleagues as soon as possible.”

He is expected to undergo surgery this week.

Suspect Glasgow, who was “known to police,” was previously released from prison on a reduced sentence for the 2010 shooting death of a man at a Surrey McDonald’s.

In April 2011 Glasgow, who had originally been charged with second-degree murder, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter for shooting Terry Blake Scott in the chest inside the men’s washroom of the McDonald’s restaurant at 11011 Scott Road, during dinner hour when families were present.

-With files from Tom Zytaruk and Lauren Collins



