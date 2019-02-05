Police investigate a pedestrian crash near Surrey’s Holland Park on Jan. 29. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

City Centre

Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses after 40-year-old pedestrian hurt in crash

Crash happened in City Centre around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Police say pedestrian was ‘not in a marked crosswalk.’

Surrey RCMP hopes to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash between a pedestrian and a Honda Civic near Holland Park on Jan. 29.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along Old Yale Road, near the mall access road.

Police say an eastbound Honda Civic struck a 40-year-old man who was “not crossing in a marked crosswalk at the time.”

The pedestrian received “serious” injuries and was taken to hospital. On Feb. 5, Surrey RCMP said they didn’t have an update on his condition.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the pedestrian was “thrown several feet.”

Footage from the scene shows damage to the driver’s side of the car’s windshield.

See more: Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash near Surrey’s Holland Park

Surrey RCMP say driver of the Civic, a 60-year-old man, remained at scene and co-operated with police.

“Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment are factors in the collision,” police stated in a Feb. 5 release.

The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is conducting the investigation and believe there may be more witnesses that haven’t spoken with police or may possibly have dash-cam video of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses after 40-year-old pedestrian hurt in crash

Crash happened in City Centre around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. Police say pedestrian was ‘not in a marked crosswalk.’

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Solar bike design wins White Rock teen international award

Semiahmoo Secondary student earns bronze in Taiwan

12-year-old boy shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park, say RCMP

Surrey RCMP investigating after two youths allegedly shoot boy with pellets on Sunday evening

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Extend freedom of information law to B.C. legislature, watchdogs say

Latest legislation can be changed before it takes effect

Average B.C. resident throws out 550 kilograms of garbage each year: study

The province is one of the leaders in waste reduction, but is far from meeting its own 2020 targets

Railway workers launch online fundraiser for families of CP Rail train victims

All three men on board died in the crash

5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Most Read