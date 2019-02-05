Surrey RCMP appeal for witnesses after 40-year-old pedestrian hurt in crash

Surrey RCMP hopes to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash between a pedestrian and a Honda Civic near Holland Park on Jan. 29.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. along Old Yale Road, near the mall access road.
Police say an eastbound Honda Civic struck a 40-year-old man who was “not crossing in a marked crosswalk at the time.”
The pedestrian received “serious” injuries and was taken to hospital. On Feb. 5, Surrey RCMP said they didn’t have an update on his condition.
A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the pedestrian was “thrown several feet.”
Footage from the scene shows damage to the driver’s side of the car’s windshield.
Surrey RCMP say driver of the Civic, a 60-year-old man, remained at scene and co-operated with police.
“Investigators do not believe that speed or impairment are factors in the collision,” police stated in a Feb. 5 release.
The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is conducting the investigation and believe there may be more witnesses that haven’t spoken with police or may possibly have dash-cam video of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter