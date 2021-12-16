Surrey RCMP adds five prolific offenders to ‘naughty list’

RCMP are looking for a number of people that are wanted for property-related crimes. Clockwise from top left, Tyler Bennett, 32, Marcel Duke, 27, Dale Shawcross, 38, Jason Wood, 47, Kris Larson, 29. (RCMP handout)

Surrey RCMP’s property crime unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating five prolific offenders who have made “Santa’s naughty list.”

Individuals on the list currently have outstanding warrants and “are known to be active in community property crimes and related offences,” police said in a news release.

“We are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information that could assist police with locating and arresting these five.”

Police are looking for Dale Shawcross, 38, who is wanted for possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with probation order, and two counts of failure to comply with release order.

Police are also looking for Jason Wood, 47, who is wanted for two counts of failure to comply of probation; Marcel Duke, 27, wanted for two counts of fail to comply with release order; Kris Larson, 29, wanted for fail to comply with probation; and Tyler Bennett, 32, wanted for assault with a weapon and breach of undertaking.

“Prolific offenders account for a high percentage of property crimes and have a significant impact on public safety in our community,” said RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “To the individuals on this list, we urge you to take this opportunity to start fresh in 2022, by turning yourself in.”

Police said the suspects should not be approached by members of the public. Anyone with information on these individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.