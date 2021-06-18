Surrey ranks eighth in Top-10 list of cities of the future in the Americas

This is according to the Financial Times’ fDi Magazine, a bi-monthly publication out of London, England with a circulation of 15,488

Surrey has ranked eighth in a top-10 list of mid-sized “cities of the future” in North, South and Central America including the Caribbean.

This is according to the Financial Times’ fDi Magazine, a bi-monthly publication out of London, England with a circulation of 15,488.

Last year Surrey ranked number 10.

“We’re proud that Surrey continues to be a world-class city for investment and innovation,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. “Our continual growth as an investment destination is supported by our diverse business network and strong innovative environment. These initiatives, along with our newly streamlined development and permitting process, have helped to keep Surrey resilient through the pandemic and ensures we are not starting from a stand still as we emerge from COVID.”

According to a City of Surrey press release, the rankings are based on cost competitiveness, COVID-19 response initiatives and promotion of investment decisions, as well as “investment wins, investor aftercare initiatives” and “digital and multimedia activities.”

City of Surrey’s economic development division last year attracted more than $26 million in capital investment and created 250 jobs, the press release states.



