RCMP photo

RCMP photo

Surrey raises scrap metal bylaw fine to $5oK from $10K to fight catalytic converter theft

Council tweaks Scrap Metal Dealer Regulation Bylaw, Business License Bylaw and Surrey Municipal Ticket Information Utilization Bylaw and Surrey Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw

Surrey has raised the maximum fines under its scrap metal bylaw to $50K from $10K to fight catalytic converter theft.

City council voted Monday to tweak the Scrap Metal Dealer Regulation Bylaw, Business License Bylaw and Surrey Municipal Ticket Information Utilization Bylaw and Surrey Bylaw Notice Enforcement Bylaw to this end.

A study of the theft problem concluded that the “most effective approach” to fighting this crime is to limit how a scrap metal dealer can buy a catalytic converter, while at the same time ensuring legitimate transactions are not impacted.

Developed with the Surrey RCMP, the bylaw amendments create a ticketable offence for businesses buying catalytic converters contrary to city bylaws, raise the maximum fine, and “modernize” how information concerning transactions needs to be transmitted to police.

READ ALSO: Plan to target catalytic converter theft in play, Surrey mayor says

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP and ICBC launched “You Etch It. We Catch It” campaign in hopes of deterring catalytic converter theft


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

Surreysurrey rcmptheft

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. set to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios, a first in Canada
Next story
Report of active shooter at Abbotsford high school turns out to be false, say police

Just Posted

Surrey United Soccer Club wants to build a new training facility at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Image submitted: Surrey United)
New indoor facility for Cloverdale Athletic Park?

Jeff Sandes, the division coordinator for Cloverdale’s Challenger baseball, is seen with Justin Dhaliwal, a Challenger baseball player. Sandes says with Challenger starting again April 16, the program is looking for volunteers, or baseball buddies. (Photo submitted: Jeff Sandes)
Cloverdale’s Challenger baseball program looking for volunteers

RCMP photo
Surrey raises scrap metal bylaw fine to $5oK from $10K to fight catalytic converter theft

Firefighters worked to free the trapped driver. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Man dead after car flips, crashes into backyard of Surrey home Monday

Pop-up banner image