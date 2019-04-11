(Black Press file photo)

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

The roof has collapsed at Jack’s Public House, near 152nd Street and Fraser Highway

Surrey Fire Service says Jack’s Public House is a “total loss” after an overnight fire that caused the roof to collapse.

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael told the Now-Leader reports of an explosion at the pub came in just before 3 a.m.

“Upon arrival, crews entered the building and there was smoke,” he said of the building, located near the intersection of 152nd Street and Fraser Highway. “Shortly after, flames broke out through the roof.”

It became a defensive attack and was upgraded to a second-alarm fire, Carmichael added.

Crews fought the blaze for three house and as of 6:30 a.m., it had been completely knocked down.

Investigators are expected on scene at 8 a.m.

Carmichael said it’s not being deemed suspicious at this point.

Jack’s Public House is located 9082 152nd St.

